Russell Brand says he "consensually" sexually exploited a 16-year-old when he was 30
The comedian-turned-crank stands trial for numerous rape and sexual assault charges later this year.Screenshot: YouTube
Russell Brand did himself zero favors on The Megyn Kelly Show (via Vulture) yesterday. Appearing in support of his upcoming book, How To Become A Christian In 7 Days, and to answer questions related to his upcoming rape trial, which Kelly describes as “alleged assault and rape and blah blah blah,” Brand admits to having sex with a 16-year-old when he was 30. “The plain fact of it is that in Europe and in the United Kingdom, where I’m from, the age of consent is 16,” he says, starting his defense from a strong perch, “and I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30.” Arguing that he was “a very different person” when he was an “immature 30-year-old,” he describes this as “consensual sex.” However, stretching the definition of consensual, he continues, “When there is a strong power differential, as there is when you are a famous man who has the ability to attract women that I had at that time, I think it involves exploitation. I think it is exploitative.”