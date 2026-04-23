FBI considered investigating NYT reporter who covered Kash Patel for "stalking"
The reporter authored a February article about Patel and his girlfriend's use of government planes and agents for personal reasons.Screenshot: C-SPAN/YouTube
Like many members of the Trump administration, Kash Patel does not seem to be the biggest supporter of a free press. Earlier this week, the FBI director filed a lawsuit against The Atlantic for reporting that he has appeared visibly inebriated and paranoid while holding the position. But that’s not the only outlet that has found itself in the FBI’s crosshairs; yesterday, The New York Times reported that it had learned of an FBI investigation into one of its reporters—Elizabeth Williamson—who authored a February article detailing how Patel and his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, used government jets and agents for personal reasons.
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