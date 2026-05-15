And for his next trick, Sam Raimi is (re)making Magic Reuniting with his Send Help screenwriting team, Raimi is remaking the 1978 psychological horror movie, starring Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret, and Burgess Meredith.

With nothing up his sleeves and nothing under his hat, Sam Raimi, the mischievous filmmaker behind the Evil Dead and Spider-Man trilogies, is preparing to make some Magic. Per Deadline, Raimi’s Send Help follow-up will see the director remaking the 1978 psychological horror film Magic. The film Raimi will reunite with his Send Help screenwriters Mark Swift and Damian Shannon. The writing team that previously wrote Freddy Vs. Jason, the 2009 Friday The 13th remake, and the Baywatch movie. Clearly, Raimi has unlocked the writers’ knack for mean-spirited thrillers about meek people going Linda Liddle on those who wronged them.