Saturday Night Live brings back some all-star alumni hosts to close out 2024 Chris Rock will host on December 14, while Martin Short will host the final episode of the year on December 21.

Saturday Night Live didn’t do much to make the first half of the season particularly memorable, at least in terms of it being the big 50th season. There were certainly some memorable moments (Domingo even got to attend a Sabrina Carpenter concert) and some returning players (VIP badges to John Mulaney and The Lonely Island), but by and large it’s been a standard season so far. Now that the pesky presidential election is over, however, the show can refocus on celebrating itself, starting with the final shows of the year hosted by two all-star alums, Chris Rock and Martin Short.

But first, Gladiator II star and Internet boyfriend Paul Mescal will host the show on December 7 with musical guest Shaboozey, whose track “Tipsy (A Bar Song)” just finished a 19-week run at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Rock, who co-starred on the show with Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, and David Spade during the ’90s, will return for his fourth time as host the following week on December 14. The musical guest that week will be J.J. Abrams’ nepo baby/Taylor Swift tour opener/Paul Mescal’s actual girlfriend Gracie Abrams, who was recently nominated for a Grammy for her Swift collab “Us.”

Finally, the year closes out with musical guest Hozier and beloved Only Murders In The Building star Martin Short on December 21. Short was a cast member on SNL during the 1984-85 season alongside Billy Crystal and Christoper Guest; this also marks his fifth time hosting, meaning he’ll join pal Steve Martin in the legendary “Five-Timers Club.” Short co-hosted one of the holiday shows with Martin in December 2022, and in December 1986 with Martin and their Three Amigos co-star (and SNL alum) Chevy Chase.

The actual Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special will air on Sunday, February 16. No word yet on any details about the special, except that it’ll be three hours long—and you can surely expect a star-studded celebration, as was the 40th.