SNL will be live from New York again on October 4
Saturday Night Live returns, but the hosts, musical guests, and cast members remain a mystery.(Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Like Christmas, Halloween, and National Grateful Patient Day, the return of Saturday Night Live gets earlier every year. One minute, you’re lighting fireworks; the next, Chappell Roan stans are defending their Midwest Princess from the slings and arrows of Bowen Yang’s Moo Deng impression. The seasons, they go round and round, and so does SNL, which returns for season 51 on October 4, 2025.