You're "goddamn right" Sean Astin expects better pay for more Lord Of The Rings movies
Like many other Fellowship members, Sean Astin recalls the disparity between pay and fame for his work on the Lord Of The Rings films.Screenshot YouTtube
With the fires of Mount Doom raging once again, and Andy Serkis returning to Middle-earth to conjure some motion-capture magic for The Hunt For Gollum, Samwise Gamgee has yet to agree to another adventure. Speaking to The Guardian, Sean Astin says he isn’t opposed to slipping into some big, hairy feet again, if the money’s right. It’s something many of his cast members have spoken to in the past: for the billions of dollars the Lord Of The Rings films took in, none of the cast made all that much money off of them. “I was not prepared for that level of visibility and access,” Astin tells The Guardian. “And there was a disconnect between the attention that I was getting and how much money we had. It was not a lot of money!” Astin, for his part, had sold his house “because I negotiated such a small amount on the trilogy.”