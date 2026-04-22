Mormon Wives ready to share Secret Lives with Hulu again After the Bachelorette scandal with Taylor Frankie Paul, her other reality show will resume filming without her—for now.

A little over a month after ABC scrapped Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette, her other reality show is picking back up. People reports that The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives will resume filming, albeit without Paul—for now. TMZ reports that she’ll participate in the show’s upcoming fifth season eventually, but that her “priority remains her kids and family.” TMZ expects the show to go back into production imminently, but neither source makes it sound like Paul’s ex, Dakota Mortensen, will be part of filming.