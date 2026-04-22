Mormon Wives ready to share Secret Lives with Hulu again

After the Bachelorette scandal with Taylor Frankie Paul, her other reality show will resume filming without her—for now.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 22, 2026 | 11:35am
Image: Disney/Fred Hayes
News News The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives
Mormon Wives ready to share Secret Lives with Hulu again

A little over a month after ABC scrapped Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette, her other reality show is picking back up. People reports that The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives will resume filming, albeit without Paul—for now. TMZ reports that she’ll participate in the show’s upcoming fifth season eventually, but that her “priority remains her kids and family.” TMZ expects the show to go back into production imminently, but neither source makes it sound like Paul’s ex, Dakota Mortensen, will be part of filming. 

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives paused production on March 16 after law enforcement opened an investigation into allegations of domestic assault between Mortensen and Paul. That same week, a video of Paul hurling a metal stool at Mortensen and apparently hitting their child surfaced, and, within hours, Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was pulled from ABC’s lineup and shelved indefinitely. (Both ABC and Hulu, which is the home of Mormon Wives, are owned by Disney.) Last week, prosecutors announced that they would not be pursuing action against Paul, and she was granted limited visitation with her son, Ever, until at least the couple’s next hearing on April 30. According to TMZ, Mortensen is ordered to stay at least 100 years away from Paul until the same hearing. We guess MomTok was able to survive all of that, after all. 

 
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