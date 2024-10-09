Sex Lives Of College Girls moves up a class in season 3 teaser Mindy Kaling's college comedy returns to Max on November 21

Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives Of College Girls has been on the air for three years now, but the series is only just now getting around to the titular girls’ sophomore year. And as with any new year, this one is bringing about a lot of changes. As previously reported, Reneé Rapp will be exiting the show after wrapping up her plotline. And, as you can see in the teaser, there’s a new girl on campus in the form of Gracie Lawrence. Despite all the big changes, when the show returns to Max on November 21 you can expect the same old shenanigans from the Essex College roomies.

When we last left the girls, Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) had decided to live with her sorority sisters after feeling betrayed that Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) made moves on her ex, Canaan (Christopher Meyer). Meanwhile, Bela (Amrit Kaur) was considering transferring to another school after getting fired from the all-female comedy group she co-founded and was supposed to live with sophomore year. And Leighton (Rapp) had decided not to join the sorority and rekindled her relationship with Alicia (Midori Francis) instead.

In the teaser, it’s clear that all roads lead back to the suite (but not for Leighton, who, as we’ve established, will be saying a final goodbye to the show). The girls are older but not wiser and back up to their old tricks, which includes Bela on the prowl for some fun new sexual experiences (this time, with the school mascot). It also includes continued tension between Kimberly and Whitney, because although they seem to have gotten over the Canaan thing, it’s unclear if their friendship will survive Kimberly swiping right on Whitney’s dad on a dating app. There’s also the introduction of new transfer student Kacey (Lawrence), who believes that “The best partner is someone who’s smart, charming, well mannered….” Good luck finding that at Essex College!