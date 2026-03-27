No, Shaq didn’t ask Sabrina Carpenter for a bottle of her farts
“First of all, ladies, the Diesel got way more game than that,” the NBA Hall of Famer said on his podcast this week, correcting the narrative around his DM history.Photos by Kevin Dietsch & Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Legendary photojournalist Martin Parr once said “all photography is propaganda.” Were he alive today, one might ask him whether the statement applies to photoshopped DM exchanges. NBA Hall of Famer and sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal appears to think so. On an episode of his show The Big Podcast with Shaq, he and rapper Jim Jones discussed whether or not Jones had met 2Pac when the two frequented Harlem in the 1990s. In an absurd pivot, O’Neal showed Jones a phony “screenshot” of him DMing Sabrina Carpenter that recently went viral. A pretty tame hoax, all things considered—or it would be, if the screenshot hadn’t purported to show Shaq messaging the Man’s Best Friend singer “I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day.”