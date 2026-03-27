No, Shaq didn’t ask Sabrina Carpenter for a bottle of her farts

Legendary photojournalist Martin Parr once said “all photography is propaganda.” Were he alive today, one might ask him whether the statement applies to photoshopped DM exchanges. NBA Hall of Famer and sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal appears to think so. On an episode of his show The Big Podcast with Shaq, he and rapper Jim Jones discussed whether or not Jones had met 2Pac when the two frequented Harlem in the 1990s. In an absurd pivot, O’Neal showed Jones a phony “screenshot” of him DMing Sabrina Carpenter that recently went viral. A pretty tame hoax, all things considered—or it would be, if the screenshot hadn’t purported to show Shaq messaging the Man’s Best Friend singer “I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day.”

In the exchange, fake Shaq then told fake Sabrina, “I’m Shaq what’s your name baby?”, a dyad of unnecessary communiques given that the conversation purportedly took place on Instagram, where both celebrities’ handles are their names. Fake Sabrina chided a “horny” Shaq that he was “way too famous to be sending messages like that,” to which fake Shaq responded, “You being rude for no reason. You can’t handle big diesel anyways…” “Big Diesel,” for the uninitiated, was one of the many nicknames O’Neal earned during his 19-year NBA career. It’s also the title of his 1993 debut album (which featured Phife Dawg) and his DJ alter-ego.

After reading the DM exchange while surrounded by brightly-colored bags of Shaq-A-Licious gummies, Shaq dispelled the rumor that he had written the DMs. “I definitely do not believe that is you,” guest co-host Bailey Jackson noted, to which a stone-faced O’Neal responded: “Thank you. First of all, ladies, the Diesel got way more game than that,” in the hopes of reassuring any perturbed listeners and clearing the air. Unfortunately for him, though, searches for “Shaq and Sabrina Carpenter” spiked yesterday, according to Google Trends. The logistics of how one would trap a fart in a perfume bottle, much less vaporize said fart into a fragrance, remain beyond the realm of this magazine’s imagination.