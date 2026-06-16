Shrek 5 debuts a Zendaya-less teaser

Shrek and Donkey are on another whirlwind adventure, though we don't quite yet know why.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 16, 2026 | 12:28pm
Screenshot: Universal Pictures/YouTube
Film News Shrek 5
Shrek 5 debuts a Zendaya-less teaser

Shrek 5 is still over a year away, but Universal is nevertheless reminding us that it’s on its way. We got a new teaser of the animated film this morning, which confirms that Shrek and Donkey are on another whirlwind adventure—this time in the big city—though it doesn’t confirm much more than that. We don’t really know what the impetus for this adventure is, nor do we know how Donkey, Shrek, Fiona, and their sons Fergus and Farkle end up in jail at some point in the movie. And perhaps most distressingly, where is their daughter Felicia, who is voiced by Zendaya but totally absent from the teaser? 

It’ll likely be a while before we get the answers to these questions—Universal didn’t send any kind of synopsis in its press release—and it’s already been inordinately long. The last main Shrek movie was 2010’s Shrek: Forever After, and Shrek 5 has had its release date kicked down the road at least twice since it was first announced. (At one point, it was due out next month.) There wasn’t a super concrete reason given for the delays, which prompted some online speculation that either the story and/or the character designs were being retooled. To be clear, it doesn’t seem like there’s been any official word on this one way or the other. In any case, Zendaya’s voice will appear beside returning cast members Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz, along with Skyler Gisondo and Marcello Hernandez voicing Farkle and Fergus, respectively. Shrek 5 is due out June 30, 2027.

 
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