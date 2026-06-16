Shrek 5 debuts a Zendaya-less teaser Shrek and Donkey are on another whirlwind adventure, though we don't quite yet know why.

Shrek 5 is still over a year away, but Universal is nevertheless reminding us that it’s on its way. We got a new teaser of the animated film this morning, which confirms that Shrek and Donkey are on another whirlwind adventure—this time in the big city—though it doesn’t confirm much more than that. We don’t really know what the impetus for this adventure is, nor do we know how Donkey, Shrek, Fiona, and their sons Fergus and Farkle end up in jail at some point in the movie. And perhaps most distressingly, where is their daughter Felicia, who is voiced by Zendaya but totally absent from the teaser?