Rebecca Ferguson sows the seeds of rebellion in Silo season two trailer Season two premieres November 15 on Apple TV+

Between Silo, Fallout, Mark Zuckerberg’s 5,000-square-foot underground mansion, and the slow march of the real-life climate apocalypse, bunkers are having a big moment right now. At least we can squeeze a little more enjoyment out of the trend before it becomes too close to reality. Silo—the Apple TV+ series based on the novels by Hugh Howey—just premiered its second season trailer, and, like all good underground bunker stories, it’s full of secrets, lies, a society on the verge of collapse, and the ever-present notion that the outside world might not be quite as toxic as the people in power are claiming.

Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette, an engineer who could change the fate of her underground community forever.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sometime in the future, the last 10,000 people on Earth are living in a concrete city (the titular silo) a mile beneath the ground. No one knows when or why the silo was built, and everyone who ventures to the surface dies before they can return. Everyone except Juliette, who in this new clip is desperate to find more answers and share the truths she’s learned with her people. “I need to know what happened here, for my friends, my family,” she pleads at one point. “All we’re trying to do is survive.”

Of course, Juliette isn’t the only one invested in the truth—or its suppression. Her mission threatens the silo’s head of IT, Bernard (Tim Robbins), who pronounces that the engineer “died a hero” in a speech to the silo’s residents early in the trailer. “I’m not afraid of the rebellion. I’m more afraid of what she saw,” he says later as the people begin to take up arms.

In addition to Ferguson and Robbins, Silo season 2 also stars new addition Steve Zahn, alongside returning cast member Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen. The 10-episode season will air its first episode on November 15, with new episodes following weekly.