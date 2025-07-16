That shut down Simon Pegg movie owes staff an estimated $5 million

You may remember, last March, the story of Angels In The Asylum, a British independent film starring and executive produced by Mission: Impossible alumnus Simon Pegg. Perhaps, having not heard about it in some months, you may have assumed that the situation had somehow resolved itself. Well, guess again; Deadline reports this morning that the film’s creditors are still on the hook to the tune of about $5 million (or £3.7 million, as listed in the original financial filing that the trade cites).

It’s still not totally clear how Angels In The Asylum ended up running out of money 15 days into its one-month shoot. AITA Films Limited, the production company involved with Angels In The Asylum, filed for administration (the British equivalent of Chapter 11 bankruptcy) in April, which has now yielded a report of who owes what money where. At least £374,649 is owed to the project’s cast, and £1.39 million to “trade and expense” creditors. In April, Deadline reported that the 150 crew members on the project were owed about £600,000 (or about $776,000).

Producer and director Rob Sorrenti and his producing partner Heather Greenwood told the outlet that they had “been forced into appointing an administrator as a precaution,” adding, “We hope this is temporary while we continue to raise the funds for the film.” However, members of the crew are understandably less optimistic about the future of the project, with one accusing that the production team “gambled with people’s livelihoods, knowing full well the risk of not receiving investment, but such was their hurry to get their project to screen they overlooked this.” Sorrenti and Greenwood have reportedly maintained that additional funding was supposed to come from distributor Parkland Pictures; Parkland CEO John Cairns said that the company’s only financial responsibility was as a sales agent.

It should be noted that, although he has become the de facto face of Angels In The Asylum due to his leading role and status within the industry, Pegg did not invest in the film and has also not been paid for his work. The movie also (if it ever continues production) will star Katherine Waterston, Minnie Driver, Lesley Nicol, Rose Williams, Aurora Perrineau, and Alex Jennings.