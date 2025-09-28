Watch this: Simpsons writer goes from chimpan-A to chimpanzee of Planet Of The Apes musical
Former Simpsons writer Josh Weinstein discusses everything you always wanted to know about The Simpsons' Planet Of The Apes musical, but were too afraid to ask.Screenshot: YouTube
There are few Simpsons bits as revered as Planet Of The Apes: The Musical. From chimpan-A to chimpanzee, it is a clinic of joke density, parody songwriting, and referential humor. It makes a monkey out of anyone who tries to follow in its footsteps. Yet, as former Simpsons writer Josh Weinstein tells Cracked‘s Simpsons Taught Me Everything podcast, it took roughly 2-3 hours for the writers’ room to finish. Speaking to the podcast for an installment on the classic Simpsons episode “A Fish Called Selma,” Weinstein breaks down the musical. He takes host Michael Swaim through his experiences in the writers’ room, the lessons he learned on his first day, and how the jokes for Planet Of The Apes: The Musical came to be.