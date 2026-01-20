Snail Mail announces new album Ricochet Her first album since 2021's Valentine arrives March 27 via Matador, led by the nostalgic new single “Dead End.”

Snail Mail has announced her third studio album, Ricochet, due out March 27 via Matador Records. It marks her first album in five years, following 2021’s Valentine, and finds Lindsey Jordan returning with a sharpened sense of perspective—less consumed by romantic fallout than by time itself, and how quickly it takes things away.

Alongside the announcement, Jordan has shared the album’s lead single, “Dead End,” an alt-rock track that looks thoughtfully back on the boredom and intensity of suburban adolescence without softening its edges. Built on layers of distorted guitar and a sharp, insistent lead melody, the track moves in slow, gathering waves: guitars stacking on top of each other, tension thickening, the melody stretching until it finally breaks into a plaintive, wordless refrain made for sing-alongs. The accompanying video, which Jordan co-directed with Elsie Richter, leans into that uneasy nostalgia. Shot guerrilla-style across rural North Carolina over the course of a freezing night, it captures fireworks, empty roads, and fleeting moments of reckless freedom—right up until, as Jordan notes, someone called the cops.

Written during a period of intense personal change that included a move from New York City to North Carolina, Ricochet turns its focus toward questions Jordan once avoided: mortality, distance, and the quiet terror of realizing the world keeps spinning regardless of what’s unraveling in your own life. Sonically, the album expands on her earlier work with more ornate arrangements and luminous ’90s alt-rock textures, channeling the sunnier edges of grunge and shoegaze without losing the emotional directness that made Lush and Valentine hit so hard.

Ricochet was recorded with producer and bassist Aron Kobayashi Ritch at Fidelitorium Recordings in North Carolina and studios in Brooklyn, and sees Jordan take on a more controlled vocal presence following the surgery and speech therapy she underwent ahead of the Valentine tour.