Will Ferrell, Olivia Rodrigo, and Matt Damon headline SNL in May
The show's 51st season wraps with three new episodes next month.Image: YouTube screencap
Saturday Night Live still has one episode to go in April, but it’s already announced the hosts and musical guests for May, when it will air its last three episodes of Season 51. The lineup’s full of familiar faces, with a former cast member, three returning musical guests, and one musician pulling double duty as the month’s only first-time host.
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