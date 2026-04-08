Will Ferrell, Olivia Rodrigo, and Matt Damon headline SNL in May

Saturday Night Live still has one episode to go in April, but it’s already announced the hosts and musical guests for May, when it will air its last three episodes of Season 51. The lineup’s full of familiar faces, with a former cast member, three returning musical guests, and one musician pulling double duty as the month’s only first-time host.

Olivia Rodrigo gets that honor on May 2, hosting the show for the first time and appearing as musical guest for the third. She’ll be the third two-timer of the season, after Sabrina Carpenter and Harry Styles. Matt Damon will host for the first time since 2018 on May 9, with singer-songwriter Noah Kahan taking the stage for his second appearance as musical guest. And the season ends on May 16, with former cast member Will Ferrell hosting for the sixth time, and Paul McCartney, who was apparently in some band in the ’60s, in his fifth appearance as musical guest. The former Beatle also wrapped up the SNL50 celebration with a medley of songs from Abbey Road; this time he’ll be promoting a new album that’s coming out on May 29, so maybe don’t expect too many of the classics.

This trio of episodes will wrap up the show’s 51st season, which has been a bit of a rebuilding year after a wave of cast departures. There’s still one episode to go before May, though, featuring two stars making their SNL debuts: Colman Domingo hosts and Brazilian pop star Anitta performs.