SNL UK will be live from London again this fall

Sky TV seems pretty satisfied with the first season of Saturday Night Live UK. Even if the overnight ratings have been pretty average and it’s supposedly one of the most expensive series on Sky, Deadline reports that the show has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its final two episodes. Hannah Waddingham will host the show on May 9 and Ncuti Gatwa will host on May 16 with musical guests Myles Smith and Holly Humberstone, respectively.

Deadline suggests that part of the reason for the renewal is the positive reaction on social media and from critics. The trade calls SNL UK Sky’s “most expensive unscripted show of all time,” which seems like a bit of a misnomer given that a sketch comedy show is, y’know, scripted. Regardless, each episode costs millions of pounds to produce (which is fairly similar to what it costs in the States) and could wind up have a pretty significant impact on Sky’s yearly budget if the show runs for multiple years.

These international SNL spinoffs have been a mixed bag, though. There was another version of SNL UK in the 90s which ran for four seasons, but other international expeditions, like to Spain and Québec, only lasted one season. Meanwhile, SNL Korea is currently on its 17th season. We’ll see just how far SNL UK goes in due time.