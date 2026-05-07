SNL UK will be live from London again this fall
The series has become one of the few SNL spinoffs to make it past the first season.Photo courtesy of Sky
Sky TV seems pretty satisfied with the first season of Saturday Night Live UK. Even if the overnight ratings have been pretty average and it’s supposedly one of the most expensive series on Sky, Deadline reports that the show has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its final two episodes. Hannah Waddingham will host the show on May 9 and Ncuti Gatwa will host on May 16 with musical guests Myles Smith and Holly Humberstone, respectively.
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