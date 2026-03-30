Jamie Dornan plays a kidnapper figuring out a situationship in this SNL UK clip
In the second outing of the British Saturday Night Live, a hostage situation brings out the minutiae of a situationship.Screenshot: Sky TV/YouTube
The flagship Saturday Night Live is still on a brief hiatus—it’ll return this weekend with host Jack Black and musical guest Jack White—but the new SNL UK is more than happy to fill these gaps. Returning this week for its second episode with host Jamie Dornan, the series tackled Prince Andrew in its cold open and let Dornan take the lead for a later sketch titled “Hostage.”
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