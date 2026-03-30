Jamie Dornan plays a kidnapper figuring out a situationship in this SNL UK clip

The flagship Saturday Night Live is still on a brief hiatus—it’ll return this weekend with host Jack Black and musical guest Jack White—but the new SNL UK is more than happy to fill these gaps. Returning this week for its second episode with host Jamie Dornan, the series tackled Prince Andrew in its cold open and let Dornan take the lead for a later sketch titled “Hostage.”

In the sketch, Dornan takes a woman (played by Annabel Marlow) captive in his basement and tries to send a ransom note to her boyfriend—except they haven’t really started calling each other boyfriend and girlfriend yet. The sketch then devolves into an examination of the rules of dating in the time of apps and social media, and a very game Dornan is happy to just queen out with the woman he has tied to a chair (not in a Fifty Shades Of Gray way, it must be said).

SNL UK actually goes head to head with the U.S. SNL (barring a five-hour time difference, of course) this weekend for the first time. Over in Europe, Riz Ahmed, fresh off his new series Bait, will host with musical guest Kasabian. May the best SNL win.