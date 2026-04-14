Nicola Coughlan and Aimee Lou Wood will take their talents to SNL UK
They will be joined by musical guests Foo Fighters and Meek, respectively.Nicola Coughlan (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images), Aimee Lou Wood (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
For its next couple of episodes, Saturday Night Live UK has tapped two of TV’s most delightful stars to host. Bridgerton and Derry Girls actor Nicola Coughlan is set to take the stage on April 25, though she already appeared in the series premiere during Tina Fey’s monologue. The actor will be promoting season two of her underrated Channel 4/Tubi comedy, Big Mood, which premieres on April 18. Coughlan will be joined by Foo Fighters as the musical guest. The rock band’s 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy, will be released on April 24.
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