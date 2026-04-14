Nicola Coughlan and Aimee Lou Wood will take their talents to SNL UK

For its next couple of episodes, Saturday Night Live UK has tapped two of TV’s most delightful stars to host. Bridgerton and Derry Girls actor Nicola Coughlan is set to take the stage on April 25, though she already appeared in the series premiere during Tina Fey’s monologue. The actor will be promoting season two of her underrated Channel 4/Tubi comedy, Big Mood, which premieres on April 18. Coughlan will be joined by Foo Fighters as the musical guest. The rock band’s 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy, will be released on April 24.

Up next is The White Lotus breakout Aimee Lou Wood, who, if you recall, had a mild tiff with NBC’s Saturday Night Live last spring after the episode hosted by her co-star, Walton Goggins. She criticized Sarah Sherman’s portrayal of her TWL character as “mean and unfunny,” calling out how the sketch poked fun at her appearance. In response, Sherman expressed genuine remorse. Looks like all is forgiven, with the new UK version anyway, now that the Sex Education star is heading to the sketch comedy series on May 2. British singer Meek, whose single “Fabulous” was released in January, will be the musical guest.

Besides Fey, the other SNL UK hosts so far have included Bait‘s Riz Ahmed, Jamie Dornan, and The ‘Burbs Jack Whitehall. The musical guests so far have been Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Kasabian, and Jorja Smith. The show airs live on Sky and is available to watch on Peacock in the U.S. the next day.