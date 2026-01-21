Taylor Swift, KISS, Alanis Morissette and more inducted into Songwriters Hall Of Fame Kenny Loggins and Christopher "Tricky" Stewart were also selected for the 2026 class.

The first few weeks of 2026 have already brought some new people into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. The institution revealed its 2026 class today, which includes the immediately recognizable names of Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS. Also to be inducted are songwriters Christopher “Tricky” Stewart (who has written hits for the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna), Terry Britten & Graham Lyle (who wrote notably for Tina Turner), and Walter Afanasieff (who often worked with Mariah Carey in the 1990s).

The news was first announced on CBS Mornings today with clips showing some of the hits of each of the inductees. Also of note is the fact that Swift becomes the youngest person ever inducted into the Hall Of Fame. The official induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 11 in New York, which Gayle King points out is a couple days before Swift’s rumored (at least as far as we know) wedding. Busy week!

You can watch CBS’ segment on the songwriters and see which songs each submitted for consideration below.

Walter Afanasieff

*”All I Want For Christmas Is You” * “My All” * “Hero” * “Love Will Survive” * “One Sweet Day” *

Terry Britten and Graham Lyle

* “What’s Love Got To Do With It” * “We Don’t Need Another Hero” * “Typical Male” * “Devil Woman” * “I Should Have Known Better” *