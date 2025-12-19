Sony shells out nearly half a billion for Peanuts
Still, Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and all the rest will remain on Apple TV until at least 2030.Image courtesy of Apple TV
Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang are the newest hot old property that a large corporation is ready to spend a ton of money on. Variety reports that Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment Japan have bought out WildBrain’s shares of Peanuts Holdings LLC—about 41% percent of the company. Sony is paying about $457 million for the share. It had already owned 39% of Peanuts before the transaction, giving the company 80% of Peanuts. The Schultz family still owns the remaining 20%. The trade notes that the closing of the deal is still subject to regulatory approvals.