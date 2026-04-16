Spaceballs 2 will definitely not be called The Search For More Money Mel Brooks offered the slightest of teases, but confirmed that he found that money in question long, long ago.

Spaceballs 2 will not be called The Search For More Money, as the joke at the end of the 1987 original went. Instead, it will be subtitled The New One, as Mel Brooks confirmed with a video during CinemaCon. “Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money is not going to be the title of this movie. Why not? Because after all these years, I found the money,” he says. “It was in my basement. But everywhere I go, people say, ‘Mel! Mel! Where’s the new Spaceballs? When are you gonna make the new Spaceballs? When are you gonna make the new one? Well, we did it.”