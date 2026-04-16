Spaceballs 2 will definitely not be called The Search For More Money

Mel Brooks offered the slightest of teases, but confirmed that he found that money in question long, long ago.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 16, 2026 | 9:36am
Screenshot: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube
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Spaceballs 2 will definitely not be called The Search For More Money

Spaceballs 2 will not be called The Search For More Money, as the joke at the end of the 1987 original went. Instead, it will be subtitled The New One, as Mel Brooks confirmed with a video during CinemaCon. “Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money is not going to be the title of this movie. Why not? Because after all these years, I found the money,” he says. “It was in my basement. But everywhere I go, people say, ‘Mel! Mel! Where’s the new Spaceballs? When are you gonna make the new Spaceballs? When are you gonna make the new one? Well, we did it.”

Brooks or anyone else revealed much else about the movie. We learned earlier this month that it would be in theaters about a year from now and before that, we learned that it would feature new but as-of-yet revealed characters from Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan. If we had to venture a guess, Pullman would probably play the son of Lone Starr and Princess Vespa, though it would be kind of funny if he didn’t. Original cast members Rick Moranis, George Wyner, Daphne Zuniga, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks will all return. It’ll be just like the old one, but newer.

 
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