Spider-Man: Brand New Day knocks The Odyssey from the box office throne

After two record-breaking weekends at the top of the box office, The Odyssey has conceded the top spot to a new suitor, the latest Marvel entry from Sony Pictures, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Hollywood Reporter noted the Tom Holland-led sequel was just a webshot away from besting Avengers: Endgame‘s record domestic opening of $357.1 million back in 2019. Swinging into second place with just $2 million short of a pre-pandemic theatrical record is no easy feat, as the moviegoing landscape has seen many changes in the last six years. Globally, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man netted another hefty $572 million, landing the franchise just short of the billion-dollar mark at $927 million in its opening weekend.

Don’t feel too bad for Odysseus and his crew just yet. Nolan’s big Hollywood epic has plenty of staying power, holding steady with a $51 million draw in its third weekend. Plus, if you’re still waiting to get a chance (or another chance) to see The Odyssey in 70mm IMAX, the unprecedented run will continue into mid-September, while some digital IMAX screens will move over to give Spider-Man: Brand New Day a belated big screen run starting August 6, according to Variety.

Disney’s Toy Story 5 is the summer’s other big box office success story. Last week, it crossed the $1 billion dollar mark and held down the third spot just after Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey with an additional $6 million for the year’s highest grossing film so far. Other family-friendly titles like Minions & Monsters and Moana are finding audiences while their young target demo is out for the summer. Hadestown: The Musical extended its original limited five-day run to add $2 million to its tally. Holland isn’t the only actor enjoying a double feature in the top box office charts, as Olivia Wilde’s adult comedy The Invite holds the 7th spot for another weekend, followed by Gregg Araki’s kinky comedy I Want Your Sex, which debuted with $600,000 in its first weekend. The entire top 10 of the weekend is below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.