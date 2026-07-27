The Odyssey has pretty great second weekend at the box office The film is well on its way to grossing $1 billion, a feat that Toy Story 5 achieved this weekend.

One of the most popular stories in the history of humanity continues to do well at the box office. In its second weekend, Chistopher Nolan’s The Odyssey earned another $87 million at the domestic box office, while its overall global tally reached just under $640 million. Per Deadline, The Odyssey just had the best second-weekend ever for a movie directed by Nolan, beating his benchmark set by The Dark Knight. The film has also now become Universal’s second highest-grossing R-rated release domestically, after Oppenheimer‘s $330 million tally. These are, admittedly, pretty niche stats, but the larger point is that The Odyssey is showing real staying power at the box office, historical accuracy be damned. Per Variety, its gross dropped only about 30% compared to its opening weekend, while most movies that open north of $100 tend to fall around 50% between their first and second weekends.