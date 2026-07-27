The Odyssey has pretty great second weekend at the box office

The film is well on its way to grossing $1 billion, a feat that Toy Story 5 achieved this weekend.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 27, 2026 | 10:44am
Film News The Odyssey
The Odyssey has pretty great second weekend at the box office

One of the most popular stories in the history of humanity continues to do well at the box office. In its second weekend, Chistopher Nolan’s The Odyssey earned another $87 million at the domestic box office, while its overall global tally reached just under $640 million. Per Deadline, The Odyssey just had the best second-weekend ever for a movie directed by Nolan, beating his benchmark set by The Dark Knight. The film has also now become Universal’s second highest-grossing R-rated release domestically, after Oppenheimer‘s $330 million tally. These are, admittedly, pretty niche stats, but the larger point is that The Odyssey is showing real staying power at the box office, historical accuracy be damned. Per Variety, its gross dropped only about 30% compared to its opening weekend, while most movies that open north of $100 tend to fall around 50% between their first and second weekends. 

The highest-grossing new release of the weekend was another adaptation of a classic Greek myth: Hadestown, the live-capture of the stage musical. The filmed musical opened for a limited engagement this weekend and managed to gross about $9.7 million in under 2,000 theaters, actually bringing in a higher per-theater average than Moana and Toy Story 5, which occupied the number two and three spots at the box office this weekend. Toy Story 5, however, officially became the highest-grossing movie of the year, crossing the billion-dollar threshold and eking ahead of both Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael. The other new release of the weekend to make the list of the highest-grossers was Motor City, the Alan Ritchson-starring movie that made $1.625 million in its limited release. The entire top ten of the weekend is below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo

  1. 1. The Odyssey
  2. 2. Moana
  3. 3. Toy Story 5
  4. 4. Hadestown
  5. 5. Minions & Monsters
  6. 6. The Invite
  7. 7. Evil Dead Burn
  8. 8. Young Washington
  9. 9. Motor City
  10. 10. Obsession

 
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