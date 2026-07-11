Daring provocateurs at Spirit Halloween demand: "Who will trick-or-treat as the sexy Hutt?"

Although we’ll always pine for the days before ubiquitous Halloween store chain Spirit Halloween bothered to acquire the licenses for things—allowing us all to revel in the delights of costumes marketed as, like, “Yellow Supervillain Henchcreature” or “World’s Most Divorced Pirate”—the company’s turn toward official merch has produced at least a few interestingly weird things of its own. For instance: Given that we’re pretty sure not even people who saw this summer’s Star Wars movie The Mandalorian And Grogu actually remember any of the non-Babu-Friks-containing portions of it, was there anyone really pining to go trick-or-treating as Rota The Hutt, The Hutt With Abs?

And yet, here we are, as Spirit dutifully provides movie fans the base materials for what would be a pretty funny mash-up costume with The Bear. (See, because Jeremy Allen White played… You know, what, never mind.) The real upshot here is that, by forcing the wearer to skip Rota’s arms and instead stick their hands through his armpits, the inflatable costume serves an almost perfect defense against sudden tickle attacks, a noted weakness of the Huttese people.

Meanwhile, we can’t help but note that someone at Spirit clearly thought The Mandalorian And Grogu was going to make a bigger splash this year; imagine being the member of your friend group whose status is so low that you’re forced to drop ninety bucks to go as Zeb. (“Yeah, I’m Zeb!” “Who?” “No fucking clue!”) We also found ourselves getting distracted by the sight of a Grogu costume for adults that makes it look like Baby Yoda went through one of the holes at Amigara Fault, and is now all stretched-out and weird; we guess you could pair it with a kid in the toddler’s-sized Mando costume Spirit also sells and it might be pretty cute, but all of that is going to be dependent on any of this stuff sticking around in the public consciousness until late October—a prospect that feels genuinely dire.