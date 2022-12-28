By the final decades of his long and legendary life, Stan Lee was perhaps less well known among the public as a comic book writer and better known as a kind of evangelist for all things Marvel, executive producing countless projects on the big and small screens and serving as the company’s unofficial mascot. Around the turn of the millennium, as Marvel’s leap to the big screen grew and grew, so too did Stan’s profile through a series of well-received, increasingly creative cameo appearances.



Dozens of Marvel movies, TV shows, animated series, and even video games eventually included glimpses of Lee, but some still stand out as especially unforgettable. So, in honor of Stan the Man on what would have been his 100th birthday, here are 25 of his best cameos, presented in chronological order.