As Darth Vader, James Earl Jones has been dishing out some of the best lines in the Star Wars franchise since 1977, dropping bombshells like “I am your father” to Luke Skywalker, massively understating his murderous intent with “I’ve been waiting for you, Obi-Wan,” and echoing all of us as we watched Revenge Of The Sith in disbelief with a succinct “Noooo!”

Now 91 years old, Jones has decided to step away from voicing the character. That doesn’t mean he’s being replaced, though—at least not by another person. Throughout Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jones’ voice was replicated by an AI (with Jones’ blessing), which delivered all of Darth Vader’s lines. It’s almost kind of fitting, when you think about it, given how much of Vader’s body had been replaced or supported by machines. Finding a new voice actor probably would’ve been a lot cheaper than using the cutting-edge AI technology, but Jones’ voice is so integral to the character, so, dare we say it, iconic, that replacing him wouldn’t have just been controversial, it would’ve been straight-up wrong. Here are some of Jones’ best lines in Star Wars, arranged chronologically according to release date.