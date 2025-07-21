Over 87,000 people sign petition to keep Colbert on the air
We've heard from late-night comedians and the president of the United States, but what of the people who depend on The Late Show for laughs?Screenshot: CBS
CBS’s decision to cancel The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has sparked outrage or celebration depending on where one falls on the political spectrum. Fellow late-night comedians mourned the demise of another fallen television institution. Bravo’s Andy Cohen said, “CBS is just cooked.” The Writers Guild Of America accused CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global, which is depending on the Trump administration to greenlight a multi-billion dollar merger with Skydance Media, of taking a “bribe, sacrificing free speech to curry favor with the Trump Administration.” Meanwhile, the President of the United States, who could use one less person talking about New York financier Jeff Epstein, said, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired[…]I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next.” A class act to the end. However, one group we haven’t heard much from is Colbert’s audience. To that end, more than 87,000 people have signed a MoveOn.org petition demanding The Late Show stay on the air.