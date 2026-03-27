RuPaul is the president in trailer for high-camp Speed riff Stop! That! Train! Hairspray director Adam Shankman has collected a dizzying array of drag stars and TV regulars for the parody film.

What if there was a movie like Speed, or maybe more like Airplane!, that featured a bunch of drag stars, plus Matt Rogers, Joel McHale, Rachel Bloom, Lisa Rinna, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and a whole bunch of other actors behaving preposterously? That is basically the hook in the trailer for Stop! That! Train!, and we mean that as a compliment. Stop! That! Train! looks like an outrageous genre throwback about a train that can’t stop and is about to pass through a storm. RuPaul plays President Judy Gagwell, and the train situation is not worrying enough for her to want to come into the office on a Friday.