RuPaul is the president in trailer for high-camp Speed riff Stop! That! Train!

Hairspray director Adam Shankman has collected a dizzying array of drag stars and TV regulars for the parody film.

By Drew Gillis  |  March 27, 2026 | 3:07pm
Image via Bleeker Street
Film News Stop! That! Train!
RuPaul is the president in trailer for high-camp Speed riff Stop! That! Train!

What if there was a movie like Speed, or maybe more like Airplane!, that featured a bunch of drag stars, plus Matt Rogers, Joel McHale, Rachel Bloom, Lisa Rinna, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and a whole bunch of other actors behaving preposterously? That is basically the hook in the trailer for Stop! That! Train!, and we mean that as a compliment. Stop! That! Train! looks like an outrageous genre throwback about a train that can’t stop and is about to pass through a storm. RuPaul plays President Judy Gagwell, and the train situation is not worrying enough for her to want to come into the office on a Friday. 

Stop! That! Train! is directed by Hairspray‘s Adam Shankman follows two stewardesses played by Drag Race alums Ginger Minj and Jujubee who get jobs working on the Glamazonian Express. Their trip is threatened by a “Stormaganza” which threatens to crash the train into Los Angeles. The stewardesses must work together to prevent this from happening, and they have a fairly robust roster to make that happen. Drag Race stars Symone, Brook Lynne Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Latrice Royal, and Monet X Change all feature, along with Michelle Visage, Charo, Chris Parnell, Raven-Symoné, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Natasha Leggero, and Drew Droege. Got all that? We hope so, because the Glamazonian Express is on its way and is scheduled to hit Los Angeles—and everywhere else—on June 12. 

 
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