Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets left note about cyberbullying before death

Following the April death of longtime Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets, the Lake Havasu City Police Department began looking into cyberbullying allegations made by Sheets in a note found near his body. Police found the 67-year-old’s body on April 22, and the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died by suicide. Per NBC News, which obtained an incident report yesterday, police found a handwritten note in a bathroom closet in the room next to Sheets’ body, which stated, “I could not take anymore Facebook bulling [sic].” Police reportedly interviewed the alleged bully, who was said to be uncooperative and denied any connection to Sheets’ death, stating he was “nowhere near” Arizona when Sheets died.

Cyberbullying wouldn’t require physical proximity, but Sheets was having trouble in his personal life beyond Facebook. Shortly before his death, he got into an argument over text with his daughter-in-law, who was “suspicious” that Sheets’ girlfriend was stealing his money. Sheets’ girlfriend later found him in his office with a gun to his head. She also claimed that Sheets was having trouble sleeping due to a “male slandering his name.”

Known as “the Gambler” on the first 15 seasons of Storage Wars, Sheets was a regular of the show, along with his son Brandon, a.k.a. “the Sidebet.” He retired from the show after a 2019 heart attack, but continued to make guest appearances until 2023. Following his death, his co-stars grieved his passing on social media. Fellow Storage Wars veteran Brandi Passante wrote on Instagram: “I unfortunately lost a parent and a brother to similar situations. I would like to say to everyone, if you are struggling, if you feel hopeless or like no one cares. I assure you they do!! You are not alone. Please reach out for help. You are not taking your pain away, you are transferring it to someone else. The grief from suicide is endless. There is always help… You can Dial 988 on your phone to connect with a counselor and resources. Never suffer in silence!”