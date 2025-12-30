Eleven must fight one more time for the fifth time in Stranger Things 5 finale trailer

The series finale arrives on Netflix and in movie theaters on New Year's Eve.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  December 30, 2025 | 9:00am
TV News Stranger Things
Eleven must fight one more time for the fifth time in Stranger Things 5 finale trailer

After nearly a decade of watching the Hawkins AV Club grow up on screen and stand up to the likes of the Vecna and the Demogorgons, Stranger Things is coming to an end. The show’s highly anticipated final episode (depending on how you’re feeling about this already divisive final season) arrives on December 31 with a two-hour finale that’s so momentous that Netflix deigned to release an episode in movie theaters. Stranger things have happened. But for those sticking with Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Eleven, and the rest of the Stranger Things, Netflix teases Eleven taking a dip, menacing red lights cracking the Midwestern sky, and a life beyond the Upside Down in a new series-wrapping trailer.

Stranger Things 5 concludes on December 31 at 5 PM PST and will play in theaters nationwide through New Year’s Day. In an Instagram post yesterday, creator Ross Duffer said that “over 1.1 million people” had already “RSVP’d” to attend one of the 3,500 screenings, with 620 already sold out. So at least some are sticking with the show to the end. Whether they’re up for the spin-off cartoon, stage show, books, video game, and in-person Stranger Things “experience” remains to be seen.

Keep scrolling for more great stories from A.V. Club.
 
Join the discussion...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 