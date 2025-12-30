Eleven must fight one more time for the fifth time in Stranger Things 5 finale trailer The series finale arrives on Netflix and in movie theaters on New Year's Eve.

After nearly a decade of watching the Hawkins AV Club grow up on screen and stand up to the likes of the Vecna and the Demogorgons, Stranger Things is coming to an end. The show’s highly anticipated final episode (depending on how you’re feeling about this already divisive final season) arrives on December 31 with a two-hour finale that’s so momentous that Netflix deigned to release an episode in movie theaters. Stranger things have happened. But for those sticking with Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Eleven, and the rest of the Stranger Things, Netflix teases Eleven taking a dip, menacing red lights cracking the Midwestern sky, and a life beyond the Upside Down in a new series-wrapping trailer.