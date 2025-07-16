The Stranger Things gang is together forever in first teaser for final season The Netflix series will return with three parts, all debuting during the holiday season.

It’s been three years since we last checked in with the gang in Hawkins, Indiana, and it’ll be a few more months before we finally get there. But more Stranger Things is really, truly on the way, and Netflix has the new teaser to prove it. There was plenty still up in the air when season four concluded, but at least one question is seemingly answered by the teaser: it sure looks like Max is up and moving!