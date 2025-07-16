The Stranger Things gang is together forever in first teaser for final season

It’s been three years since we last checked in with the gang in Hawkins, Indiana, and it’ll be a few more months before we finally get there. But more Stranger Things is really, truly on the way, and Netflix has the new teaser to prove it. There was plenty still up in the air when season four concluded, but at least one question is seemingly answered by the teaser: it sure looks like Max is up and moving!
The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.
Netflix has a rather unorthodox and convoluted plan to release the new season, as is its wont. Volume one, containing four episodes, will arrive on the platform on November 26 (the day before Thanksgiving). Volume two, consisting of three episodes, debuts on Christmas Day, and the grand finale hits the streamer on New Year’s Eve. All of these episodes will arrive at 5 pm PT on their respective release days. We guess there’s no place like Hawkins for the holidays!