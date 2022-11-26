What makes a classic holiday film? Browsing Netflix’s options, it seems a malleable term; 1954’s White Christmas is as classic as they come, but what about Kurt Russell’s modern hit The Christmas Chronicles? Or Lindsay Lohan’s newly released comeback, Falling For Christmas? And yes, you’d better believe we included Eyes Wide Shut on a list of watchable holiday films. As The A.V. Club prepares for the holidays and a new year, we’re rounding up the best viewing options for you, your family, and friends. Read on for our recommendations and keep your Netflix browsing time to a minimum!



This list was updated on November 23, 2022.