Sundance unveils dates for final Park City festival

It’s about six months until the 2026 edition of the Sundance Film Festival, and the people behind it have unveiled the dates for its next iteration—the one that promises to be the last held in its longtime home of Park City, Utah. The 2026 festival will take place from January 22 until February 1. Premieres will take place from Thursday, January 22 until Tuesday 27, and legacy talks and special screenings will start on Wednesday, January 28. Online and at-home access for cinephiles not present in Utah will run from the 29th until February 1.

Sundance Festival and Public Programming Director Eugene Hernandez shared the news in a press release today. While too early to offer any specifics about which films would make the cut for the festival, Hernandez writes that the festival “look[s] forward to showing our appreciation to the Utah community as a whole who have supported the Festival for so many years and laid the foundation. Sundance Institute is energized by our continued engagement with Utah year-round.”

In March, the festival announced its intention (after months of speculation) to move to Boulder, Colorado, starting with its 2027 festival. The festival has previously been held in Park City since 1981. “Yes, this is a big change, but right now it’s important for us to take this moment and acknowledge all the milestones and memories that we’ve shared together in Park City,” Hernandez writes ahead of the 2026 Festival. “Park City has been an integral part of our Festival, and we’re honored to show our appreciation throughout the 2026 Festival, including a program of archival screenings, restorations, and special events.”