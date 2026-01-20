Sweden’s current streaming champ isn’t human, but at least their charts are An AI-generated Swedish “heartthrob” tops Spotify, but the country’s charts have (correctly) decided that if you want to be counted, you actually have to exist.

Ever heard of the song “Jag vet, du är inte min” by the up-and-coming artist Jacub? Yeah, me neither—but that just means we’re not Swedish. The folk-pop crooner has quietly become Sweden’s biggest song of 2026, racking up more than five million Spotify streams in a matter of weeks, all on the strength of a finger-picked guitar, a wounded chorus, and a man sadly realizing his late-night situationship is not, in fact, endgame. So who is this mysterious Jacub, anyway? As luck would have it, “he” is less tortured singer-songwriter and more group project: a virtual frontman built by a team of executives at Danish company Stellar Music, including staffers from its AI department, with both the voice and chunks of the composition generated by machine-learning tools.

Stellar, for its part, would really prefer you not call Jacub “fake.” Their line is that they’re not some shadowy tech bros pressing “sad guitar ballad” on a dashboard and going home early; they insist Jacub is the product of human songwriters and producers using AI as a mere “tool” in a “human-controlled creative process,” as if the algorithm is just another plug-in on the pedalboard. The feelings are real, they say, because the people behind the project are real. (As for whether Jacub is a real person, they replied “that depends on how you define the term,” which really does not bode well for the future of either music or humanity. For the record, the standard definition usually involves a heart, a pulse, and the ability to die, but I digress.) It’s a neat bit of rhetorical aikido: if the heartbreak comes from humans, who cares if the voice, the sound, and the words all belong to a dataset with good enunciation?