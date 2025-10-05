Taylor Swift says she's too dang tired to tour Life Of A Showgirl
"I am so tired when I think about doing it again," Swift said in an interview, referencing the punishing pace of her best-selling Eras Tour.Taylor Swift. Photo: TAS2024/Getty Images
Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, came out yesterday, causing Swift to be buffeted with the usual torrent of broken records and accolades that accompany basically everything she does these days. Most Spotify pre-saves! Most vinyl copies sold in a week! Second highest album sales in a single week. (Lesson there: Come at Adele and 25, you best not miss—although it is only two days into said week.) All this, despite a middling critical reception for the album, because Taylor Swift is a fait accompli at this point. But there’s one record that Showgirl probably won’t allow Swift to steal from herself this time around: Biggest tour. Because Taylor Swift is tired, y’all.