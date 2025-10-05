Taylor Swift says she's too dang tired to tour Life Of A Showgirl

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, came out yesterday, causing Swift to be buffeted with the usual torrent of broken records and accolades that accompany basically everything she does these days. Most Spotify pre-saves! Most vinyl copies sold in a week! Second highest album sales in a single week. (Lesson there: Come at Adele and 25, you best not miss—although it is only two days into said week.) All this, despite a middling critical reception for the album, because Taylor Swift is a fait accompli at this point. But there’s one record that Showgirl probably won’t allow Swift to steal from herself this time around: Biggest tour. Because Taylor Swift is tired, y’all.

Per Deadline, Swift revealed in a BBC Radio 1 interview on Friday that she has no intention of following up The Eras Tour by taking Showgirl out to the people. “I’m gonna be really honest with you,” Swift said in the interview. “Like, I am so tired when I think about doing it again, because I would want to do it really, really well again.”

In Swift’s defense, the aforementioned Eras tour was a long campaign, having stretched from March of 2023 to December of 2024, encompassing 149 shows in the process. Among other things, it was long enough that Swift released three different albums during it, two (Taylor’s Version)’s of her old music, as well as The Tortured Poets Department. It was also, as the name implied, meant to be something of a capstone on her rise to Total Music Dominance, showcasing songs from her entire discography. (Also, if we can editorialize for a moment, the giganticness of the whole thing put Swift into what we tend to think of as the “Demi Adejuyigbe Making Increasingly Elaborate September 21 Videos” Dilemma, wherein the artist has no choice but to escalate toward ever greater spectacle—because what is she going to do, just get up on stage and play the album?)

“I had so much fun on that tour,” Swift said of Eras. But “Obviously, it was the most exhausting challenge ever, physically.” Of no longer being on the road, she added, “I’m so good right now. My joints are good. I could only do the Eras Tour when I was on the Eras Tour and that’s two years of having no other hobbies. And now I have the hobbies again.” (Including, presumably, getting married some time in the near future.)

So, yeah: Don’t hold out hopes of hearing “The Fate Of Ophelia” or “Actually Romantic” in concert any time soon. Maybe they’ll pop up on The Era 2-r? (Does that pun work? It’s “tour,” but with a “two.” It makes sense in our heads.) (Sorry.)