Ted Lasso gears up to coach a women's football team in season 4 trailer Apple TV's comedy returns next month to give coach Ted his biggest challenge yet.

BELIEVE it or not, Ted Lasso is actually back. Three years after the Apple TV phenomenon last aired, it returns with coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) training a brand new team: The Lady Greyhounds. That’s right, he’s back in Richmond to help out his former boss, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), one more time (for now, at least) as she launches a women’s football team.

In case you need a refresher, season three ended with Ted returning home to Kansas to be with his teen son, having fulfilled his duties for AFC Richmond. That finale also saw Beard (Brendan Hunt) getting married, Roy (Brett Goldstein) becoming the head coach, and Keeley (Juno Temple) approaching Rebecca to start a women’s team. Looks like her proposal has turned into reality.