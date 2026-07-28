Ted Lasso gears up to coach a women's football team in season 4 trailer

Apple TV's comedy returns next month to give coach Ted his biggest challenge yet.

By Saloni Gajjar  |  July 28, 2026 | 9:07am
Photo: Apple TV
TV News Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso gears up to coach a women's football team in season 4 trailer

BELIEVE it or not, Ted Lasso is actually back. Three years after the Apple TV phenomenon last aired, it returns with coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) training a brand new team: The Lady Greyhounds. That’s right, he’s back in Richmond to help out his former boss, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), one more time (for now, at least) as she launches a women’s football team. 

In case you need a refresher, season three ended with Ted returning home to Kansas to be with his teen son, having fulfilled his duties for AFC Richmond. That finale also saw Beard (Brendan Hunt) getting married, Roy (Brett Goldstein) becoming the head coach, and Keeley (Juno Temple) approaching Rebecca to start a women’s team. Looks like her proposal has turned into reality.

Season four sees Ted, Rebecca, and the female players face the fact that no one around them seems to take women’s football seriously and assumes that the team will flop. While Rebecca deals with the financial challenges, Ted steps up to teach athletes who are mostly rookies. As the newly released trailer reveals, he gets help from his trusted pal, Beard (Brendan Hunt), as well as his new wry assistant coach, Alice Chilton (Tanya Reynolds). It also looks like his son has moved in with him, given that Henry (Grant Feeley) seems to be bonding with May (Annette Badland) at Ted’s favorite local pub. Meanwhile, Roy and Keeley’s on-and-off romance shenanigans continue. 

The series, co-created by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly, will look slightly different without the male football team from seasons one to three appearing full-time. It’s also to be seen if Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed will return as Jamie Tartt and Nate Shelley, respectively. The new cast additions include Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, and Abbie Hern.

Ted Lasso season four premieres on August 5, 2026. You can watch the trailer below: 

 
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