Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma introduces blockheaded horror villain in new trailer

The third feature from Jane Schoenbrun hits theaters on August 7.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 27, 2026 | 10:00am
Image courtesy of Neon
Film News Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma
Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma introduces blockheaded horror villain in new trailer

Hannah Einbiner is moving on from Hacks, but she’s still portraying characters who work in the entertainment industry and work with an actress of a certain gravitas. This, at least, is the premise the full trailer for Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma presents. Kris (Einbinder) is an up and coming filmmaker set to make the umpteenth sequel in the in-universe Camp Miasma franchise, but she doesn’t want to just make a reboot or remake. From the look of it, she will actually make something original, but it will be something that also results in geysers of blood and some potentially terrifying and thrilling sex with Billy (Gillian Anderson). 

Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma, directed by Jane Schoenbrun, premiered at Cannes earlier this month and was very warmly received. “It’ll be a longshot for anyone to outmatch the sheer ingenuity on display in camera technique, editing, tone, and style, which are all so singularly Schoenbrun that you’d think they’re an assured auteur who’s been making movies professionally for at least twenty years, not five,” wrote Luke Hicks for this outlet. “Instead of mastering a style, like the slasher, as so many great directors have, Schoenbrun creates their own cinema dense with lore and ingenuity.” 

Schoenbrun’s third film also stars Sarah Sherman, Jack Haven, Eva Victor, and more. Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma hits theaters on August 7.

 
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