Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma introduces blockheaded horror villain in new trailer The third feature from Jane Schoenbrun hits theaters on August 7.

Hannah Einbiner is moving on from Hacks, but she’s still portraying characters who work in the entertainment industry and work with an actress of a certain gravitas. This, at least, is the premise the full trailer for Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma presents. Kris (Einbinder) is an up and coming filmmaker set to make the umpteenth sequel in the in-universe Camp Miasma franchise, but she doesn’t want to just make a reboot or remake. From the look of it, she will actually make something original, but it will be something that also results in geysers of blood and some potentially terrifying and thrilling sex with Billy (Gillian Anderson).