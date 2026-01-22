Tenacious D will return to rock your socks off, according to Kyle Gass

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  January 22, 2026 | 5:30pm
Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images
We haven’t heard the last of Tenacious D, according to Kyle Gass in an interview with Rolling Stone. Roughly two years ago, Gass joked about the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump on stage (“Don’t miss Trump next time”). Those were the “five one-syllable words that brought down the empire,” says Gass. “It was terrible judgment, obviously,” Gass continues. “I’ve felt terrible ever since, because it’s such a responsibility to not screw up like that.” After Gass’ joke went viral, his bandmate Jack Black released a statement, canceled the tour, and the D has been quiet ever since. Meanwhile, Gass began to fear for his safety, claiming, “somebody called my mom […] My poor 95-year-old mom. It hits close to home, and you want to be brave and courageous, but I’m not a congressman. We’re just entertainers.” Nevertheless, Gass promises the band will be back, and “it’s gonna be bigger than Oasis.” He echoes Black’s comments made shortly after the hiatus. “These things take time sometimes,” Black said in 2024. “We’ll be back when it feels right.”

For his part, Gass didn’t seem to begrudge Black’s decision. “It was hard to take responsibility for it, but it was my fuck up. When you’re in it, it’s hard to even think straight. It’s just this thing flooding and coming at you. We had to take the break. And I got it. Jack has this magnificent career; I can’t even count the franchises now,” Gass says. “So as hard as it was, I just had to take the long ride home.” The pair has since “hashed it out. And it was hard. It is like a marriage. You go through these ups and downs, and try to understand your partner.” As for when the D will get back to playing tributes to the greatest song in the world, that’s still unclear. “We will serve no D-wine before it’s D-time,” says Gass. That’s about all we can hope for from Paul Masson Wine and beloved comedy rock outfits.

 
