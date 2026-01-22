Tenacious D will return to rock your socks off, according to Kyle Gass Give it up for KG, who, two years after making an on-stage joke about Trump that sidelined the band, says the D will return.

We haven’t heard the last of Tenacious D, according to Kyle Gass in an interview with Rolling Stone. Roughly two years ago, Gass joked about the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump on stage (“Don’t miss Trump next time”). Those were the “five one-syllable words that brought down the empire,” says Gass. “It was terrible judgment, obviously,” Gass continues. “I’ve felt terrible ever since, because it’s such a responsibility to not screw up like that.” After Gass’ joke went viral, his bandmate Jack Black released a statement, canceled the tour, and the D has been quiet ever since. Meanwhile, Gass began to fear for his safety, claiming, “somebody called my mom […] My poor 95-year-old mom. It hits close to home, and you want to be brave and courageous, but I’m not a congressman. We’re just entertainers.” Nevertheless, Gass promises the band will be back, and “it’s gonna be bigger than Oasis.” He echoes Black’s comments made shortly after the hiatus. “These things take time sometimes,” Black said in 2024. “We’ll be back when it feels right.”