Kevin Costner’s 1989 Field Of Dreams is an American sports classic, an iconic tale of a small businessman harnessing the terrible secret that life persists beyond death in order to sell concession stand popcorn to rubes. Major League Baseball fully embraced that heartwarming message this past week, organizing a game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees in an Iowa corn field that paid homage to Phil Alden Robinson’s film, in the spirit of community, ratings, and selling many copies of Field Of Dreams on Blu-ray and DVD.

And lo, but a miracle oc curred: The Field Of Dreams game did sell a bunch of copies of Field Of Dreams on Blu-ray and DVD. That’s per Deadline, which reports that the film (which also stars James Earl Jones as a man exhibiting an increasingly potent case of Stockholm Syndrome) shot up Amazon’s “Movers And Shakers” chart after the game’s dramatic finish. Said chart, which analyzes how quickly any given item on Amazon’s sales list moves up in ranking, shows that the film’s Blu-ray jumped from the mid-3000s to sixth for all movies and TV on Friday , presumably as a great many men went searching for a functional relationship with their fathers in their DVD drawers, and inexplicably came up empty.

And while the film is neither moving nor shaking as much today, that’s mostly because Field Of Dreams—multiple versions of it, in fact—is still sitting pretty near the top of Amazon’s various best-seller lists, period . It did pretty well for the MLB, too, mind you; the game, which featured players (and Costners) emerging from the Iowa corn to celebrate the great American past-time of remembering that a movie got made, gained plenty of traction on social media, and was the MLB’s most-watched regular-season game since 2005.

It’s like an uncredited voice actor whispered in a sound booth once: “If you build it, etc.”