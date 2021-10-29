There’s an argument to be made that Edgar Wright has been doing stealth musicals his entire career. His Cornetto trilogy—Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End—feature Simon Pegg and Nick Frost battling hordes of zombies, brainwashed countryfolk, and robots, but many of their fight scenes are choreographed to music that’s seemingly hand-picked from Wright’s record collection. On the other hand, two of his other features, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and Baby Driver, feature lengthy musical sequences that might as well be literal song-and-dance numbers. While the characters in Scott Pilgrim move through the insular Toronto indie rock scene, Baby Driver takes the concept of “a soundtrack” to its logical conclusion by editing almost all of its action in time with a highly curated mixtape.



A true-blue music obsessive, Wright lends each of his films their own mood by instilling them with songs that reflect or comment upon their environments. His latest film, Last Night In Soho, is no different: Wright transports us to 1960s London by luxuriating in the glamor, clothes, and, yes, music of the setting, except that the nostalgia trip quickly curdles into something darker. Just in time for Last Night In Soho’s Halloween release, The A.V. Club has ranked the 10 best musical moments of Wright’s feature film career. Disagree with our picks? Sound off with our mixtape ranking in the comments.