The 18 most disturbing movies of all time

In 1983, horror movie maestro David Cronenberg was asked why movie audiences like scary films. His answer was that “most people would prefer to [confront their fears] in a metaphorical way, in a controlled way. They like to go into a dark theatre and confront their own demons and then have the lights come up and be able to walk out afterwards.” That’s as good an answer as any, although we could add that scary, horrific, and disturbing films are emotionally stimulating—even if those emotions are negative— and they allow us to experience terrifying events that would never happen in real life (at least we hope not). But there are some films that are simply so disturbing that one wonders what the psychological or even entertainment benefit could possibly be. The answer is that, well, we like them and that’s reason enough.

The history of film is replete with movies that are considering disturbing, a word that’s normally pretty subjective, but when you check out our ranking of the 18 most disturbing films of all time, you’ll have to agree that movies dealing with rape (Irreversible), torture (Audition), and sadomasochism (Salo, Or The 120 Days Of Sodom) can be too difficult to watch. So while you may not want to binge these films, they’re all so good at making us cringe, scream, or watch between spread fingers, that you have to tip a bloody cap to them.