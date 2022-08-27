If Paramount+ isn’t your go-to choice yet when you’re in a movie-watching mood, you might want to reconsider. Backed by the impressive catalog of one of Hollywood’s oldest studios, the streaming service is loaded with some of Hollywood’s most revered classics, along with some more recent titles that are worth a look.



But how to wade through the overwhelming options and find the best of the best? That’s what The A.V. Club is here for—to point you in the right direction with our expert opinions on cinema old and new. In addition to acclaimed films, from To Catch A Thief to The Godfather trilogy, Paramount+ also features more modern hits like Election, The Ring, and A Quiet Place and its sequel. And in 2022, Paramount’s new original films have made the studio a major player in the streaming wars: check out a hilariously great installment of Beavis And Butt-Head, the long-in-the-making sequel Orphan: First Kill, Owen Wilson’s original superhero adventure Secret Headquarters, and more. Read on for our top recommendations.



This list was updated on August 26, 2022.