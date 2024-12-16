The best TV of 2024: The ballots
Check out the individual lists of the staffers and contributors who voted for this year’s top series.By Danette Chavez, Saloni Gajjar, Tim Lowery, Tara Bennett, Manuel Betancourt, Meredith Hobbs Coons, Jarrod Jones, Rafael Motamayor, Noel Murray, Stephen Robinson, Caroline Siede, and Brian Tallerico. Clockwise from bottom left: Slow Horses (Photo: Apple TV+), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Photo: David Lee/Prime Video), We Are Lady Parts (Photo: Saima Khalid/WTTV Limited/Peacock/C4), Colin From Accounts (Photo: Joel Pratley/Paramount+)
The A.V. Club’s list of the best TV shows of the year is here, people. To concoct that countdown, we asked our staff and go-to contributors to rank their 15 favorite shows of 2024. As long as a series aired a new episode of television in 2024, it was fair game to be included. Our point system was very simple (15 went to a critic’s No.1 pick, 14 to their runner-up, and so on), and we kept in mind how many people voted for a show when coming up with the order. And for the sake of transparency, any omissions or placements that feel higher or lower on that final list probably came down to good old-fashioned editorial judgement.
Danette Chavez
- 1. Shōgun
- 2. Interview With The Vampire
- 3. Somebody Somewhere
- 4. Big Mood
- 5. Baby Reindeer
- 6. My Brilliant Friend
- 7. We Are Lady Parts
- 8. Hacks
- 9. Extraordinary
- 10. Say Nothing
- 11. Colin From Accounts
- 12. X-Men ’97
- 13. Fantasmas
- 14. Get Millie Black
- 15. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A.
Saloni Gajjar
- 1. Shōgun
- 2. Pachinko
- 3. Interview With The Vampire
- 4. We Are Lady Parts
- 5. X-Men ’97
- 6. Industry
- 7. Abbott Elementary
- 8. Expats
- 9. Ripley
- 10. What We Do In The Shadows
- 11. Evil
- 12. Colin From Accounts
- 13. Baby Reindeer
- 14. Slow Horses
- 15. UnPrisoned
Tim Lowery
- 1. Industry
- 2. Ripley
- 3. Shōgun
- 4. Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- 5. English Teacher
- 6. Slow Horses
- 7. Somebody Somewhere
- 8. Stax: Soulville U.S.A.
- 9. True Detective: Night Country
- 10. The Bear
- 11. Monsieur Spade
- 12. Boat Story
- 13. What We Do In The Shadows
- 14. La Máquina
- 15. Black Doves
Tara Bennett
- 1. Shrinking
- 2. Interview With The Vampire
- 3. True Detective: Night Country
- 4. Arcane
- 5. Baby Reindeer
- 6. Evil
- 7. The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
- 8. Girls5eva
- 9. My Lady Jane
- 10. Sweet Tooth
- 11. The Bear
- 12. The Acolyte
- 13. The Traitors
- 14. What We Do in the Shadows
- 15. The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin
Manuel Betancourt
- 1. One Hundred Years of Solitude
- 2. Industry
- 3. Interview With The Vampire
- 4. Disclaimer
- 5. Baby Reindeer
- 6. Fantasmas
- 7. Ripley
- 8. X-Men ’97
- 9. True Detective: Night Country
- 10. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A.
- 11. Laid
- 12. The Acolyte
- 13. Lady In The Lake
- 14. Hacks
- 15. High Potential
Meredith Hobbs Coons
- 1. Shōgun
- 2. Bluey
- 3. Girls5eva
- 4. What We Do In The Shadows
- 5. The Bear
- 6. A Man On The Inside
- 7. Fantasmas
- 8. Dan Da Dan
- 9. Abbott Elementary
- 10. The Second-Best Hospital In The Galaxy
- 11. Conan O’Brien Must Go
- 12. Agatha All Along
- 13. How To Die Alone
- 14. Curb Your Enthusiasm
- 15. Time Bandits
Jarrod Jones
- 1. Shōgun
- 2. The Creep Tapes
- 3. X-Men ’97
- 4. Sugar
- 5. Fallout
- 6. Creature Commandos
- 7. Bodkin
- 8. Invincible
- 9. Matlock
- 10. The Penguin
- 11. Batman: Caped Crusader
- 12. Echo
- 13. Monsieur Spade
- 14. The Acolyte
- 15. Kite Man: Hell Yeah!
Rafael Motamayor
- 1. Evil
- 2. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- 3. Dan Da Dan
- 4. X-Men ’97
- 5. Delicious In Dungeon
- 6. Batman: Caped Crusader
- 7. English Teacher
- 8. Shōgun
- 9. What We Do In The Shadows
- 10. The Acolyte
- 11. Conan O’Brien Must Go
- 12. Fantasmas
- 13. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A.
- 14. Say Nothing
- 15. Ripley
Noel Murray
- 1. Star Trek: Lower Decks
- 2. English Teacher
- 3. Evil
- 4. Fargo
- 5. Shrinking
- 6. What We Do In The Shadows
- 7. Young Sheldon
- 8. Fantasmas
- 9. A Man On The Inside
- 10. Girls5eva
- 11. Slow Horses
- 12. Abbott Elementary
- 13. Matlock
- 14. Ren Faire
- 15. Fallout
Stephen Robinson
- 1. Agatha All Along
- 2. Ripley
- 3. Palm Royale
- 4. Abbott Elementary
- 5. The Day Of The Jackal
- 6. The Bear
- 7. Shrinking
- 8. Superman & Lois
- 9. Only Murders In The Building
- 10. X-Men ’97
- 11. Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- 12. Batman: Caped Crusader
- 13. Conan O’Brien Must Go
- 14. What We Do In The Shadows
- 15. Doctor Who
Caroline Siede
- 1. House Of The Dragon
- 2. 3 Body Problem
- 3. Shōgun
- 4. Baby Reindeer
- 5. Doctor Who
- 6. Abbott Elementary
- 7. The Diplomat
- 8. Agatha All Along
- 9. Echo
- 10. The Girls On The Bus
- 11. Land Of Women
- 12. Good Trouble
- 13. English Teacher
- 14. The Acolyte
- 15. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Brian Tallerico
- 1. Ripley
- 2. Hacks
- 3. Shōgun
- 4. Slow Horses
- 5. The Penguin
- 6. Disclaimer
- 7. Evil
- 8. Shrinking
- 9. The Madness
- 10. The Sympathizer
- 11. A Man On The Inside
- 12. Manhunt
- 13. The Agency
- 14. Monsieur Spade
- 15. True Detective: Night Country
