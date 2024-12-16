The best TV of 2024: The ballots

Check out the individual lists of the staffers and contributors who voted for this year’s top series.

By A.V. Club Staff  |  December 16, 2024 | 10:00am
By Danette Chavez, Saloni Gajjar, Tim Lowery, Tara Bennett, Manuel Betancourt, Meredith Hobbs Coons, Jarrod Jones, Rafael Motamayor, Noel Murray, Stephen Robinson, Caroline Siede, and Brian Tallerico. Clockwise from bottom left: Slow Horses (Photo: Apple TV+), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Photo: David Lee/Prime Video), We Are Lady Parts (Photo: Saima Khalid/WTTV Limited/Peacock/C4), Colin From Accounts (Photo: Joel Pratley/Paramount+)
The A.V. Club’s list of the best TV shows of the year is here, people. To concoct that countdown, we asked our staff and go-to contributors to rank their 15 favorite shows of 2024. As long as a series aired a new episode of television in 2024, it was fair game to be included. Our point system was very simple (15 went to a critic’s No.1 pick, 14 to their runner-up, and so on), and we kept in mind how many people voted for a show when coming up with the order. And for the sake of transparency, any omissions or placements that feel higher or lower on that final list probably came down to good old-fashioned editorial judgement.   

Danette Chavez

  1. 1. Shōgun
  2. 2. Interview With The Vampire
  3. 3. Somebody Somewhere
  4. 4. Big Mood 
  5. 5. Baby Reindeer
  6. 6. My Brilliant Friend 
  7. 7. We Are Lady Parts
  8. 8. Hacks 
  9. 9. Extraordinary 
  10. 10. Say Nothing 
  11. 11. Colin From Accounts
  12. 12. X-Men ’97 
  13. 13. Fantasmas
  14. 14. Get Millie Black
  15. 15. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A.

Saloni Gajjar

  1. 1. Shōgun
  2. 2. Pachinko
  3. 3. Interview With The Vampire
  4. 4. We Are Lady Parts
  5. 5. X-Men ’97
  6. 6. Industry
  7. 7. Abbott Elementary
  8. 8. Expats
  9. 9. Ripley
  10. 10. What We Do In The Shadows
  11. 11. Evil
  12. 12. Colin From Accounts
  13. 13. Baby Reindeer
  14. 14. Slow Horses
  15. 15. UnPrisoned

Tim Lowery

  1. 1. Industry
  2. 2. Ripley
  3. 3. Shōgun
  4. 4. Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  5. 5. English Teacher
  6. 6. Slow Horses
  7. 7. Somebody Somewhere
  8. 8. Stax: Soulville U.S.A.
  9. 9. True Detective: Night Country
  10. 10. The Bear
  11. 11. Monsieur Spade
  12. 12. Boat Story
  13. 13. What We Do In The Shadows
  14. 14. La Máquina
  15. 15. Black Doves

Tara Bennett

  1. 1. Shrinking  
  2. 2. Interview With The Vampire 
  3. 3. True Detective: Night Country 
  4. 4. Arcane 
  5. 5. Baby Reindeer 
  6. 6. Evil 
  7. 7. The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
  8. 8. Girls5eva
  9. 9. My Lady Jane
  10. 10. Sweet Tooth
  11. 11. The Bear 
  12. 12. The Acolyte
  13. 13. The Traitors
  14. 14. What We Do in the Shadows  
  15. 15. The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin  

Manuel Betancourt

  1. 1. One Hundred Years of Solitude
  2. 2. Industry 
  3. 3. Interview With The Vampire
  4. 4. Disclaimer  
  5. 5. Baby Reindeer 
  6. 6. Fantasmas 
  7. 7. Ripley
  8. 8. X-Men ’97 
  9. 9. True Detective: Night Country 
  10. 10. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. 
  11. 11. Laid
  12. 12. The Acolyte
  13. 13. Lady In The Lake 
  14. 14. Hacks
  15. 15. High Potential

Meredith Hobbs Coons

  1. 1. Shōgun
  2. 2. Bluey
  3. 3. Girls5eva
  4. 4. What We Do In The Shadows
  5. 5. The Bear
  6. 6. A Man On The Inside
  7. 7. Fantasmas
  8. 8. Dan Da Dan
  9. 9. Abbott Elementary
  10. 10. The Second-Best Hospital In The Galaxy
  11. 11. Conan O’Brien Must Go
  12. 12. Agatha All Along
  13. 13. How To Die Alone
  14. 14. Curb Your Enthusiasm
  15. 15.  Time Bandits

Jarrod Jones

  1. 1. Shōgun  
  2. 2. The Creep Tapes
  3. 3. X-Men ’97
  4. 4. Sugar
  5. 5. Fallout
  6. 6. Creature Commandos
  7. 7. Bodkin 
  8. 8. Invincible 
  9. 9. Matlock
  10. 10. The Penguin 
  11. 11. Batman: Caped Crusader 
  12. 12. Echo
  13. 13. Monsieur Spade
  14. 14. The Acolyte 
  15. 15. Kite Man: Hell Yeah!

Rafael Motamayor

  1. 1. Evil 
  2. 2. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End 
  3. 3. Dan Da Dan 
  4. 4. X-Men ’97 
  5. 5. Delicious In Dungeon
  6. 6. Batman: Caped Crusader  
  7. 7. English Teacher
  8. 8. Shōgun
  9. 9. What We Do In The Shadows
  10. 10. The Acolyte 
  11. 11. Conan O’Brien Must Go
  12. 12. Fantasmas 
  13. 13. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A.
  14. 14. Say Nothing 
  15. 15. Ripley 

Noel Murray

  1. 1. Star Trek: Lower Decks
  2. 2. English Teacher
  3. 3. Evil
  4. 4. Fargo
  5. 5. Shrinking
  6. 6. What We Do In The Shadows 
  7. 7. Young Sheldon 
  8. 8. Fantasmas 
  9. 9. A Man On The Inside 
  10. 10. Girls5eva 
  11. 11. Slow Horses 
  12. 12. Abbott Elementary
  13. 13. Matlock  
  14. 14. Ren Faire 
  15. 15. Fallout

Stephen Robinson

  1. 1. Agatha All Along  
  2. 2. Ripley
  3. 3. Palm Royale
  4. 4. Abbott Elementary
  5. 5. The Day Of The Jackal 
  6. 6. The Bear 
  7. 7. Shrinking 
  8. 8. Superman & Lois
  9. 9. Only Murders In The Building 
  10. 10. X-Men ’97  
  11. 11. Mr. & Mrs. Smith  
  12. 12. Batman: Caped Crusader
  13. 13. Conan O’Brien Must Go
  14. 14. What We Do In The Shadows  
  15. 15. Doctor Who

Caroline Siede

  1. 1. House Of The Dragon
  2. 2. 3 Body Problem 
  3. 3. Shōgun
  4. 4. Baby Reindeer 
  5. 5. Doctor Who
  6. 6. Abbott Elementary
  7. 7. The Diplomat
  8. 8. Agatha All Along
  9. 9. Echo
  10. 10. The Girls On The Bus  
  11. 11. Land Of Women 
  12. 12. Good Trouble
  13. 13. English Teacher 
  14. 14. The Acolyte
  15. 15. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 

Brian Tallerico

  1. 1. Ripley  
  2. 2. Hacks
  3. 3. Shōgun 
  4. 4. Slow Horses
  5. 5. The Penguin
  6. 6. Disclaimer 
  7. 7. Evil
  8. 8. Shrinking 
  9. 9. The Madness
  10. 10. The Sympathizer
  11. 11. A Man On The Inside
  12. 12. Manhunt  
  13. 13. The Agency
  14. 14. Monsieur Spade
  15. 15. True Detective: Night Country   

 
