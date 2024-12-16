The best TV of 2024: The ballots Check out the individual lists of the staffers and contributors who voted for this year’s top series.

The A.V. Club’s list of the best TV shows of the year is here, people. To concoct that countdown, we asked our staff and go-to contributors to rank their 15 favorite shows of 2024. As long as a series aired a new episode of television in 2024, it was fair game to be included. Our point system was very simple (15 went to a critic’s No.1 pick, 14 to their runner-up, and so on), and we kept in mind how many people voted for a show when coming up with the order. And for the sake of transparency, any omissions or placements that feel higher or lower on that final list probably came down to good old-fashioned editorial judgement.

Danette Chavez

1. Shōgun 2. Interview With The Vampire 3. Somebody Somewhere 4. Big Mood 5. Baby Reindeer 6. My Brilliant Friend 7. We Are Lady Parts 8. Hacks 9. Extraordinary 10. Say Nothing 11. Colin From Accounts 12. X-Men ’97 13. Fantasmas 14. Get Millie Black 15. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A.

Saloni Gajjar

1. Shōgun 2. Pachinko 3. Interview With The Vampire 4. We Are Lady Parts 5. X-Men ’97 6. Industry 7. Abbott Elementary 8. Expats 9. Ripley 10. What We Do In The Shadows 11. Evil 12. Colin From Accounts 13. Baby Reindeer 14. Slow Horses 15. UnPrisoned

Tim Lowery

1. Industry 2. Ripley 3. Shōgun 4. Mr. & Mrs. Smith 5. English Teacher 6. Slow Horses 7. Somebody Somewhere 8. Stax: Soulville U.S.A. 9. True Detective: Night Country 10. The Bear 11. Monsieur Spade 12. Boat Story 13. What We Do In The Shadows 14. La Máquina 15. Black Doves

Tara Bennett

1. Shrinking 2. Interview With The Vampire 3. True Detective: Night Country 4. Arcane 5. Baby Reindeer 6. Evil 7. The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power 8. Girls5eva 9. My Lady Jane 10. Sweet Tooth 11. The Bear 12. The Acolyte 13. The Traitors 14. What We Do in the Shadows 15. The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin

Manuel Betancourt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

1. One Hundred Years of Solitude 2. Industry 3. Interview With The Vampire 4. Disclaimer 5. Baby Reindeer 6. Fantasmas 7. Ripley 8. X-Men ’97 9. True Detective: Night Country 10. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. 11. Laid 12. The Acolyte 13. Lady In The Lake 14. Hacks 15. High Potential

Meredith Hobbs Coons

1. Shōgun 2. Bluey 3. Girls5eva 4. What We Do In The Shadows 5. The Bear 6. A Man On The Inside 7. Fantasmas 8. Dan Da Dan 9. Abbott Elementary 10. The Second-Best Hospital In The Galaxy 11. Conan O’Brien Must Go 12. Agatha All Along 13. How To Die Alone 14. Curb Your Enthusiasm 15. Time Bandits

Jarrod Jones

1. Shōgun 2. The Creep Tapes 3. X-Men ’97 4. Sugar 5. Fallout 6. Creature Commandos 7. Bodkin 8. Invincible 9. Matlock 10. The Penguin 11. Batman: Caped Crusader 12. Echo 13. Monsieur Spade 14. The Acolyte 15. Kite Man: Hell Yeah!

Rafael Motamayor

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

1. Evil 2. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End 3. Dan Da Dan 4. X-Men ’97 5. Delicious In Dungeon 6. Batman: Caped Crusader 7. English Teacher 8. Shōgun 9. What We Do In The Shadows 10. The Acolyte 11. Conan O’Brien Must Go 12. Fantasmas 13. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. 1 4. Say Nothing 15. Ripley

Noel Murray

1. Star Trek: Lower Decks 2. English Teacher 3. Evil 4. Fargo 5. Shrinking 6. What We Do In The Shadows 7. Young Sheldon 8. Fantasmas 9. A Man On The Inside 10. Girls5eva 11. Slow Horses 12. Abbott Elementary 13. Matlock 14. Ren Faire 15. Fallout

Stephen Robinson

1. Agatha All Along 2. Ripley 3. Palm Royale 4. Abbott Elementary 5. The Day Of The Jackal 6. The Bear 7. Shrinking 8. Superman & Lois 9. Only Murders In The Building 10. X-Men ’97 11. Mr. & Mrs. Smith 12. Batman: Caped Crusader 13. Conan O’Brien Must Go 14. What We Do In The Shadows 15. Doctor Who

Caroline Siede

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

1. House Of The Dragon 2. 3 Body Problem 3. Shōgun 4. Baby Reindeer 5. Doctor Who 6. Abbott Elementary 7. The Diplomat 8. Agatha All Along 9. Echo 10. The Girls On The Bus 11. Land Of Women 12. Good Trouble 13. English Teacher 14. The Acolyte 15. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Brian Tallerico