Now here’s a Belcher family triumph Jimmy Pesto can’t one-up: after premiering in theaters over Memorial Day Weekend, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is officially coming to streaming. The feature film adaptation of the beloved animated sitcom will land on Hulu July 12.

“We’re so happy that the fans have been able to find us and watch us and binge us as much as they want on Hulu. Our fantasy is that we have to send over a new copy of the Bob’s movie to Hulu because their copy gets all worn out from people watching it so much,” Loren Bouchard, who directed, wrote, and produced the film, says in a statement.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie follows the Belchers as they gear up for a summer of adventures, only to be thwarted right off the bat. According to the log line, the film kicks off “when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer.”

The log line continues: “While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

In The A.V. Club’s review of the film, Alison Foreman writes that The Bob’s Burgers Movie “isn’t a top-tier Bob’s story (not even upper half, to be frank), but with some of the most beloved characters in cartoon history finally reaching the big screen, it’s a perfectly lovely chance to have some real fun in theaters.”

Only time will tell if that raucous fun will translate to at-home viewing, but if 12 seasons of the original show are any indication, the Belchers have no trouble stealing hearts from the small screen. If you find yourself craving a burger when July 12 comes around, we can think of at least one good reason to order in.