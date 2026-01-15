Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! trailer is a mash—a Monster Mash
Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale are a monstrous Bonnie & Clyde in The Bride, opening March 6.(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)
Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale are dead lovers on the run in a Frankenstein riff that looks anything but lumbering. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Bride!, the latest in a steady stream of Frankenstein retellings, has the most original hook to date. Focusing on the Monster’s betrothed poor thing (Buckley), a woman killed by the Big Guy (Bale) and the good Dr. Euphronius (Annette Benning). Her resurrection sparks a crime-and-dance spree across the Midwest while she and Frank are pursued by Detective Peter Sarsgaard. Forget Bonnie & Clyde; this is Bonnie & Bride, a lavish, moody, and stylish horror musical that looks unlike any Frankenstein we’ve seen before.