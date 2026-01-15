Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! trailer is a mash—a Monster Mash

Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale are dead lovers on the run in a Frankenstein riff that looks anything but lumbering. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Bride!, the latest in a steady stream of Frankenstein retellings, has the most original hook to date. Focusing on the Monster’s betrothed poor thing (Buckley), a woman killed by the Big Guy (Bale) and the good Dr. Euphronius (Annette Benning). Her resurrection sparks a crime-and-dance spree across the Midwest while she and Frank are pursued by Detective Peter Sarsgaard. Forget Bonnie & Clyde; this is Bonnie & Bride, a lavish, moody, and stylish horror musical that looks unlike any Frankenstein we’ve seen before.

Here’s the logline:

A lonely Frankenstein (Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!

Director Gyllenhaal fills out her cast with Penelope Cruz and her very own, dear brother Jake.

The Bride! opens in theaters and on IMAX on March 6.