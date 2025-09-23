First The Bride! trailer features punk outlaws as much as monsters

Here’s your counter-programming—or perhaps complimentary programming—to Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. The Bride! is another “monstrous” tale, but this one centers around the monster’s female companion. There are shades of Poor Things in the trailer (perhaps inevitable, as that was another take on Frankenstein), but Maggie Gyllenhaal brings us to a different time period, with a different romance and a different revived woman. Her take will hit theaters March 6, 2026.

In this version, the monster is named Frankenstein. According to the synopsis, the lonely Frankie (played by Christian Bale) “travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Jessie Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bride! also stars Penélope Cruz, the director’s brother Jake Gyllenhaal, and her husband Peter Sarsgaard. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Sarsgaard praised Bale’s process and his leadership on set, as well as Buckley’s “abstract, random, free-flowing, in-the-moment” style of acting. “She can also sing and dance by the way—big time. There are big dance numbers and stuff in the movie,” he teased.

Sarsgaard shared that his wife “always says that she writes every male part with me in mind, but then she offers me the part that she thinks that I’m best suited for. The Bride is punk, and it’s fast and really emotional. Also, it’s violent at times and it’s wildly romantic.” He said, “The Bride is so ambitious because the script really is one of the best scripts. Look, my wife wrote it so I’ll just go ahead and say that it’s the best script I’ve ever read. It really was satisfying on so many levels.”