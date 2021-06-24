Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield as best friends Eric and Otis. Photo : Netflix

The sex-fueled high school shenanigans return to Netflix on September 17. Teen comedy series Sex Education shares the official premiere date of season three, as well as a first look at what’s going on at Moordale Secondary S chool .

From the first look at the upcoming season, it looks like the new head of Moordale starts to shake things up with a stricter dress code, with students wearing drab, grey uniforms instead of the colorful, ‘ 80s inspired wear seen in the first two seasons. Season two ended with a theatre performance of a dramatic, overtly erotic take on Romeo and Juliet, which left some parents in shock and others in awe. With Moordale officially off the rails, H eadmaster Groff got the boot, and will be replaced by H eadteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke). Sex therapist and Otis’ mom, Dr. Jean Milburn, discovers she is pregnant with her recently dumped Scandinavian lover’s child. And in some good news, Eric and Adam finally hit their stride and became an official couple at the end of season two following a show-stopping declaration of love.

In the new season, v iewers will see Otis, a fearful virgin in the first season, get more c omfortable exploring casual sex. Maeve found herself single at the end of season 2, comforted by her sneaky neighbor who deleted a very telling and potentially life-changing voice message, which will most definitely lead to some hurt feelings and confusion. Netflix has also promised more of the sensational Madam Groff in the third season.

Aimee-Lou Wood and Emma Mackey. Photo : Netflix

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, and Kedar Williams-Stirling all return for to their roles for the upcoming season. Newcomers include: Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful older brother, Dua Saleh as Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale, and Indra Ové as Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

