After Last Rites, Ed and Lorraine Warren backtrack to ‌The Conjuring: First Communion

Calling the last Conjuring movie Last Rites was a grift worthy of its star characters. Nobody bought that the lucrative series was ending, no matter how creatively bankrupt the last movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites, was. Sure, the series has devolved into Fast & Furious-style cookouts, where characters talk about how great Ed and Lorraine Warren are and occasionally perform deafening exorcisms on spooky mirrors, but that doesn’t mean Warner Bros. and New Line can’t shake down its marks for more cash. To wit, Variety reports that an Ed and Lorraine prequel, The Conjuring: First Communion, is officially headed to theaters next year.

First Communion will be directed by French director Rodrigue Huart and written by Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg, who gave us The Nun II and Last Rites. Like chunks of the last one and as the name implies, First Communion will be a prequel, with Garrett Wareing and Amanda Fix taking over the series from Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Baby Ed and Lorraine. In Last Rites, the younger Warrens were played by Orion Smith and Madison Lawlor. Personally, we’re still waiting for The Conjuring: Conclave.

Accept the Eucharist and sip the blood on September 10, 2027, when First Communion hits theaters.