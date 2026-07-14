After Last Rites, Ed and Lorraine Warren backtrack to The Conjuring: First Communion
The ghoulish grifters of The Conjuring series are returning for a prequel in 2027.Courtesy of Warner Bros. and New Line
Calling the last Conjuring movie Last Rites was a grift worthy of its star characters. Nobody bought that the lucrative series was ending, no matter how creatively bankrupt the last movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites, was. Sure, the series has devolved into Fast & Furious-style cookouts, where characters talk about how great Ed and Lorraine Warren are and occasionally perform deafening exorcisms on spooky mirrors, but that doesn’t mean Warner Bros. and New Line can’t shake down its marks for more cash. To wit, Variety reports that an Ed and Lorraine prequel, The Conjuring: First Communion, is officially headed to theaters next year.
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