After more than a year of delays—and, as it wound up happening , the real-world death of the show’s central subject—Netflix’s royal drama The Crown is finally ready to deploy its fifth season, with the streamer releasing a trailer this morning for the show’s long-awaited return.

And from said trailer, it looks we are, in the parlance of the times, getting into it, as the new series looks primed to dive deep into the scandals that enveloped the British royal family in the 1990s, as Charles and Diana’s marriage began to very publicly self-destruct. As always, creator Peter Morgan has a healthy set of real-life events to pull from for all his metaphorical under-scoring: We open on shots of the 1992 fire at Buckingham Palace, just in case you were worried things were going to get more subtle going forward, not less.

In terms of performances, we get less of Imelda Staunton—now taking over the role of Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman—than pretty much any other member of the royal family; the focus is primarily on Dominic West, appropriately petulant as England’s current king, and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana. The latter gets an earful from good old Prince Philip (now Jonathan Pryce) about her various duties as a royal spouse, but it doesn’t stop her from sitting down, in the trailer’s last moments, for that infamous 1995 interview with Martin Bashir.

Season 5 is set to be the penultimate episode of The Crown; the series returns, after a two-year absence, on Netflix on November 9. In addition to Staunton, Pryce, West, and Debicki, the new season is also set to star Lesley Manville, Claudia Harrison, Olivia Williams, Jonny Lee Miller, Salim Da w, and Khalid Abdalla as Diana’s future paramour, Dodi Fayed.