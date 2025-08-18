Keri Russell returns for more high-stakes diplomacy in new Diplomat teaser

Kate Wyler is back for another round of high-intensity diplomacy on Netflix’s The Diplomat. Starring Keri Russell, the series sees a career U.S. diplomat thrust into the role of ambassador to the U.K., as Russell’s Kate Wyler struggles to keep her frequently on-the-rocks marriage to Hal (Rufus Sewell) from interfering with her work. Returning after season two’s finale, which saw “a terribly flawed woman” become president, the series continues to look like a product of another time, where politicians had shame and faced consequences for their actions. A flawed president in this economy? Yeah, Netflix is going there.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Though with Allison Janney’s flawed woman ascendant, the show may build its political fantasy around our reality. Or, as our writer Saloni Gajjar said of season two, it’ll be back for more pulpy thrills this time around. In season three, the new president has dire consequences for life on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the pond, splitting the difference between West Wing professionalism and Homeland-inspired plot machinations. Speaking of which, the series stars West Wing alumni Janney and Bradley Whitford and was created by West Wing and Homeland writer Debora Cahn.

Will Kate Wyler win the day and save democracy? Find out when The Diplomat returns on October 16.