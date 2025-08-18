Keri Russell returns for more high-stakes diplomacy in new Diplomat teaser
The Diplomat starring Keri Russell returns to Netflix this October.Courtesy of Netflix © 2025
Kate Wyler is back for another round of high-intensity diplomacy on Netflix’s The Diplomat. Starring Keri Russell, the series sees a career U.S. diplomat thrust into the role of ambassador to the U.K., as Russell’s Kate Wyler struggles to keep her frequently on-the-rocks marriage to Hal (Rufus Sewell) from interfering with her work. Returning after season two’s finale, which saw “a terribly flawed woman” become president, the series continues to look like a product of another time, where politicians had shame and faced consequences for their actions. A flawed president in this economy? Yeah, Netflix is going there.